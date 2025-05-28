William Blair Initiates Coverage of Oklo (OKLO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.39% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oklo is $47.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.39% from its latest reported closing price of $53.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 23.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.17%, an increase of 50.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 38,117K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,697K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 44.29% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 4,681K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 94.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,891K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 63.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 614.32% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,768K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 39.75% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 1,758K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 3.42% over the last quarter.

