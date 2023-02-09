William Blair Initiates Coverage of Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) with Outperform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings is $56.29. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of $50.43.

The projected annual revenue for Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings is $2,500MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.77, an increase of 19.35%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,279K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 46.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,344K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,111K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,465K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 25.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,426K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,619K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 25.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.71%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 249,536K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.