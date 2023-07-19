William Blair Initiates Coverage of Transmedics Group (TMDX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transmedics Group is 89.76. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of 92.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Transmedics Group is 134MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transmedics Group. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.37%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 37,800K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,854K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 35.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 93.09% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,745K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,294K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 46.48% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,176K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,144K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 73.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 333.32% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.