William Blair Initiates Coverage of Rekor Systems (REKR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Rekor Systems (NasdaqCM:REKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.46% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rekor Systems is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 90.46% from its latest reported closing price of 2.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rekor Systems is 56MM, an increase of 84.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REKR is 0.11%, a decrease of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.86% to 38,646K shares. The put/call ratio of REKR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arctis Global holds 9,647K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,200K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing a decrease of 22.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 3,507K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 897.46% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 2,850K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 80.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,813K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 65.46% over the last quarter.

Rekor Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rekor provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. The Company uses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by its clients. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. Rekor makes what was once considered impossible, possible.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.