William Blair Initiates Coverage of Paycor HCM (PYCR) with Market Perform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Paycor HCM with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycor HCM is $33.92. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.39% from its latest reported closing price of $26.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paycor HCM is $542MM, an increase of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,353K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 18.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,653K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 27.64% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,524K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,359K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,159K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 53.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycor HCM. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYCR is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.98% to 89,330K shares. The put/call ratio of PYCR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Paycor HCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Its HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is its focus on business leaders. For 30 years, Paycor has been listening to and partnering with leaders, so the company knows what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.