William Blair Initiates Coverage of Paragon 28 (FNA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28 is 27.83. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 121.41% from its latest reported closing price of 12.57.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28 is 219MM, an increase of 9.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.16%, a decrease of 67.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.98% to 32,582K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Braidwell holds 2,136K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 100.17% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,057K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,763K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,565K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 87.05% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 1,326K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 31.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 41.01% over the last quarter.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

