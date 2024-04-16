William Blair Initiates Coverage of On Holding (ONON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for On Holding is 37.52. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $57.77. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of 32.21.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding is 2,060MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.42%, a decrease of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.95% to 166,794K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,163K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,567K shares, representing an increase of 35.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 31.94% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,112K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares, representing an increase of 56.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 92.69% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,426K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 4,493K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 4,033K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 33.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 32.26% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

