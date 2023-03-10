William Blair Initiates Coverage of Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 8, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Napco Security Technologies with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Napco Security Technologies is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of $32.48.

The projected annual revenue for Napco Security Technologies is $172MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.76.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,576K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 71.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,469K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,425K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 17.79% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,080K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 60.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 973K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Napco Security Technologies. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 32,208K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

