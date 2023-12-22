William Blair Initiates Coverage of J.Jill (JILL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.78% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for J.Jill is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.78% from its latest reported closing price of 25.91.

The projected annual revenue for J.Jill is 648MM, an increase of 7.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 31.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is 0.21%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 4,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,133K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 348K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 291K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 70.99% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 230K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 30.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 54.92% over the last quarter.

J.Jill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston.

