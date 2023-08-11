William Blair Initiates Coverage of Hippo Holdings (HIPO) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hippo Holdings is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 299.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10.33.

The projected annual revenue for Hippo Holdings is 226MM, an increase of 46.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hippo Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIPO is 0.21%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 7,836K shares. The put/call ratio of HIPO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bond Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Innovius Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 669K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 465K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 21.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 28.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 378K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Hippo Holdings Background Information

Hippo offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Company's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, the company is creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 70 percent of U.S. homeowners in 32 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

