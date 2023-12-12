William Blair Initiates Coverage of Heico (HEI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Heico (NYSE:HEI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heico is 198.24. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of 182.94.

The projected annual revenue for Heico is 2,542MM, a decrease of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heico. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 48,237K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,965K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 6.45% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,854K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,939K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,723K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 0.69% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,276K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Heico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

