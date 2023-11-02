William Blair Initiates Coverage of Eyenovia (EYEN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 743.97% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyenovia is 11.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 743.97% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Eyenovia is 10MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyenovia. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 130.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYEN is 0.02%, a decrease of 76.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.40% to 6,850K shares. The put/call ratio of EYEN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 555K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 53.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 548K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 547K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 427K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 38.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYEN by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Eyenovia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis.

