William Blair Initiates Coverage of Enovis (ENOV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.42% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enovis is 70.09. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.42% from its latest reported closing price of 55.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enovis is 1,816MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovis. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOV is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 67,274K shares. The put/call ratio of ENOV is 6.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,574K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 14.25% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,233K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,429K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,235K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,812K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Enovis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides specialty medical technologies and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ('CBS'), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.