William Blair Initiates Coverage of Definitive Healthcare Corp - (DH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Definitive Healthcare Corp - (NASDAQ:DH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is $14.93. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.97% from its latest reported closing price of $10.98.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is $263MM, an increase of 18.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 42.93% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 25.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 127,471K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Definitive Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Definitive Healthcare transforms data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. The company helps clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Its SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

