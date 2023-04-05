William Blair Initiates Coverage of CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) with Outperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of CymaBay Therapeutics with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.93% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CymaBay Therapeutics is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 59.93% from its latest reported closing price of $8.61.

The projected annual revenue for CymaBay Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 5,738K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Man Group holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 122K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in CymaBay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.37%, an increase of 33.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 68,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

