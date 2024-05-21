William Blair Initiates Coverage of Brink's (BCO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Brink's (NYSE:BCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brink's is 108.63. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of 96.68.

The projected annual revenue for Brink's is 5,456MM, an increase of 10.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink's. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is -7.81%, an increase of 3,570.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 50,240K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,125K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 9.82% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,886K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 14.68% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,514K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,713K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 60.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,578K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Brink`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

