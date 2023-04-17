William Blair Initiates Coverage of Autodesk (ADSK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, William Blair initiated coverage of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is $236.85. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of $194.66.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is $5,584MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

SFAAX - Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 3.79% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 76.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 50.51% over the last quarter.

JSTC - Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.34%, a decrease of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 220,858K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Autodesk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

"Autodesk, Inc. makes software for people who make things. The company is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with its software. Autodesk exists to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Its software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle."

