William Blair Initiates Coverage of AAON (AAON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of AAON (NasdaqGS:AAON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.05% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for AAON is 97.58. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from its latest reported closing price of 91.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AAON is 1,127MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

AAON Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of 91.15 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAON is 0.27%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 72,910K shares. The put/call ratio of AAON is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,510K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,583K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,160K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 8.10% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,927K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,574K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing a decrease of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 11.82% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,350K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 16.30% over the last quarter.

AAON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.