William Blair Initiates Coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NasdaqGM:OCUL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.25% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $17.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 195.25% from its latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is 142MM, an increase of 122.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.53%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 144,865K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summer Road holds 13,869K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,398K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 12,836K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,721K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 12,762K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 8,060K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,319K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

