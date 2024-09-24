William Blair Initiates Coverage of NVIDIA (WSE:NVDA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of NVIDIA (WSE:NVDA) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 6,505 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 284 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 3.29%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 875.04% to 16,916,028K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738,297K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,656K shares , representing an increase of 89.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 31.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631,333K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,245K shares , representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 534,554K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,494K shares , representing an increase of 90.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 32.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 444,582K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,150K shares , representing an increase of 89.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 390,779K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,961K shares , representing an increase of 90.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 36.68% over the last quarter.

