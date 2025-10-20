William Blair Initiates Coverage of NioCorp Developments (NB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of NioCorp Developments (NasdaqGM:NB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.83% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NioCorp Developments is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NioCorp Developments is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in NioCorp Developments. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 121.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NB is 0.01%, an increase of 33.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 241.58% to 16,000K shares. The put/call ratio of NB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 2,099K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NB by 72.18% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,677K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,186K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 908K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NB by 62.09% over the last quarter.

