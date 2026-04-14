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William Blair Initiates Coverage of Natera (NTRA) with Outperform Recommendation

April 14, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Natera (NasdaqGS:NTRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Natera is $258.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $214.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,628MM, a decrease of 29.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an decrease of 555 owner(s) or 41.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.33%, an increase of 23.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.70% to 131,935K shares. NTRA / Natera, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,854K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,629K shares , representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,872K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,947K shares , representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 33.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,976K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 48.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 177.64% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,914K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 50.97% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 2,633K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 93.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 2,145.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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