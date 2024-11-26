William Blair Initiates Coverage of Nasdaq (XTRA:NAQ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Nasdaq (XTRA:NAQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is 75,16 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 50,75 € to a high of 88,26 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of 77,41 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 3,987MM, a decrease of 43.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAQ is 0.33%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 546,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 42,804K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,608K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 22.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,834K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,749K shares , representing an increase of 62.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 56.11% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 33,860K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,325K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,884K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAQ by 82.31% over the last quarter.

