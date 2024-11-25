William Blair Initiates Coverage of Nasdaq (NDAQ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Nasdaq (NasdaqGS:NDAQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $83.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $81.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is 4,032MM, a decrease of 42.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.33%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 546,364K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 42,804K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,608K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 22.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,834K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,749K shares , representing an increase of 62.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 56.11% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 33,860K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,325K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,884K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 82.31% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

