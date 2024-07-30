William Blair Initiates Coverage of Modine Manufacturing (MOD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is $119.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $102.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,478MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 15.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.37%, an increase of 125.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 65,105K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,700K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing a decrease of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,670K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,659K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 49.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 73.97% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,619K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 106.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,556K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 45.78% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.