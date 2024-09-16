William Blair Initiates Coverage of LegalZoom.com (LZ) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of LegalZoom.com (NasdaqGS:LZ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.45% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com is $6.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LegalZoom.com is 756MM, an increase of 11.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.29%, an increase of 27.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 159,733K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 28,626K shares representing 16.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 16,396K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 9,542K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 5,893K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,581K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares , representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 56.63% over the last quarter.

LegalZoom.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

