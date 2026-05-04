William Blair Initiates Coverage of HeartFlow (HTFL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of HeartFlow (NasdaqGS:HTFL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for HeartFlow is $38.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of $28.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for HeartFlow is 217MM, an increase of 23.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartFlow. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 34.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTFL is 0.49%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.02% to 52,809K shares. The put/call ratio of HTFL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,448K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,894K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTFL by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,006K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,304K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 46.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTFL by 64.73% over the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 1,939K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.