William Blair Initiates Coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE:GILT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE:GILT) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.05%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 19,747K shares.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,147K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 24.82% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,144K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 63.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 95.58% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,904K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,827K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 1,486K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 47.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 64.44% over the last quarter.

