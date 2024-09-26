William Blair Initiates Coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Gilat Satellite Networks (NasdaqGS:GILT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gilat Satellite Networks is $8.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.37 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 65.46% from its latest reported closing price of $4.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gilat Satellite Networks is 303MM, an increase of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILT is 0.05%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 19,728K shares. The put/call ratio of GILT is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,147K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 24.82% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,144K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 63.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 95.58% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,904K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,827K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 1,486K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 47.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILT by 64.44% over the last quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, it designs and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by its innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, its portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.