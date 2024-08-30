William Blair Initiates Coverage of First Solar (SWX:FSLR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of First Solar (SWX:FSLR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,596 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.34%, an increase of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 105,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 7,670K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 99.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 624.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,221K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 31.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,747K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,578K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 31.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,387K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing a decrease of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 5.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.