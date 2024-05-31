William Blair Initiates Coverage of Federal Signal (FSS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is 86.19. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of 87.25.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is 1,658MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.30%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 69,978K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,120K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,857K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 11.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,171K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,939K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 1.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,757K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

