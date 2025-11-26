William Blair Initiates Coverage of Coterra Energy (CTRA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.18% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is $32.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.18% from its latest reported closing price of $25.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 6,681MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.24%, an increase of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 839,646K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 74,646K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,099K shares , representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 89.10% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 31,057K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,565K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 27,156K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 30.97% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 24,497K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,936K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,264K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,878K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 20.33% over the last quarter.

