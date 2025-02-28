News & Insights

William Blair Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (LSE:0SZI) with Outperform Recommendation

February 28, 2025 — 09:38 am EST

February 28, 2025

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (LSE:0SZI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SZI is 0.06%, an increase of 41.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 11,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0SZI / Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 19.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,172K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SZI by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,115K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 529K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 391K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SZI by 31.22% over the last quarter.

