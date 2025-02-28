William Blair Initiates Coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:CRBP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 690.09% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $57.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 690.09% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 14MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.06%, an increase of 41.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 11,890K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 19.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,172K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,115K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 529K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 391K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

