William Blair Initiates Coverage of Chord Energy (CHRD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $133.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 47.64% from its latest reported closing price of $90.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 4,314MM, a decrease of 11.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.26%, an increase of 19.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 64,611K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,167K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 25.36% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,110K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,881K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,775K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 53.41% over the last quarter.

