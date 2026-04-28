William Blair Initiates Coverage of Cencora (COR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Cencora (NYSE:COR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.13% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cencora is $402.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $305.47 to a high of $469.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $311.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cencora is 298,255MM, a decrease of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cencora. This is an decrease of 848 owner(s) or 36.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COR is 0.18%, an increase of 48.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.19% to 179,397K shares. The put/call ratio of COR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,993K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,724K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 49.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,459K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,983K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 20.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,662K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing an increase of 44.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 238.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,536K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 23.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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