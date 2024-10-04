William Blair Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems (CWST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems (NasdaqGS:CWST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is $118.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of $99.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is 1,298MM, a decrease of 9.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.41%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 77,568K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,387K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 7.29% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,667K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,200K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares , representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 83.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,190K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 9.89% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,935K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

