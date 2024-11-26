William Blair Initiates Coverage of CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of CARGO Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CRGX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.68% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CARGO Therapeutics is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 95.68% from its latest reported closing price of $16.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CARGO Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in CARGO Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGX is 0.46%, an increase of 45.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.30% to 49,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,416K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,099K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,683K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,694K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares , representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 54.24% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,675K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGX by 62.06% over the last quarter.

