William Blair Initiates Coverage of Cardinal Health (CAH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.93% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is $254.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.40 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.93% from its latest reported closing price of $205.62 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 227,441MM, a decrease of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an decrease of 685 owner(s) or 32.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.17%, an increase of 39.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.38% to 207,401K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 6,529K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,485K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,167K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,033K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 3,846K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 3,289K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 22.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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