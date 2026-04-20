William Blair Initiates Coverage of Cameco (CCJ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.92% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $165.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.38 to a high of $219.59. The average price target represents an increase of 33.92% from its latest reported closing price of $123.62 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,274MM, a decrease of 34.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an decrease of 293 owner(s) or 22.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.36%, an increase of 29.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.58% to 270,678K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 14,530K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,974K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,545K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,504K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,169K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,943K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 87.73% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,684K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778K shares , representing a decrease of 24.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,575K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 16.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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