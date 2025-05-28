William Blair Initiates Coverage of BWX Technologies (BWXT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.31% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $137.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from its latest reported closing price of $122.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,601MM, a decrease of 6.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.28%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 108,678K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,504K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Demars Financial Group holds 4,296K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 3.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,982K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,874K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,418K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 83.65% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

