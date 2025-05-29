William Blair Initiates Coverage of BWX Technologies (BMV:BWXT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of BWX Technologies (BMV:BWXT) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,504K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Demars Financial Group holds 4,296K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 3.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,982K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,418K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 83.65% over the last quarter.

