William Blair Initiates Coverage of Butterfly Network (BFLY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.27% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Butterfly Network is $4.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.27% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Butterfly Network is 136MM, an increase of 65.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY is 0.10%, an increase of 43.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.17% to 85,273K shares. The put/call ratio of BFLY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 10,717K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,955K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 8,418K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,861K shares , representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 55.73% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,012K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares , representing a decrease of 44.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,381K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Butterfly Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

