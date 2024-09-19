William Blair Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Broadcom (NasdaqGS:AVGO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $198.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $157.56 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of $161.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is 37,316MM, a decrease of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 292 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 1.21%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 436,403K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,420K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,950K shares , representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,035K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,999K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 11.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,640K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,180K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,022K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,434K shares , representing a decrease of 58.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 25.73% over the last quarter.

Broadcom Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

