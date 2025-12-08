William Blair Initiates Coverage of BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services is $41.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $35.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSpring Health Services is 10,496MM, a decrease of 21.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSG is 0.31%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 233,542K shares. The put/call ratio of BTSG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 77,096K shares representing 42.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,096K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,184K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing an increase of 69.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 285.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,347K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,119K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 86.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,149K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 5.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,032K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSG by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.