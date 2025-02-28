William Blair Initiates Coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.83% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 47.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 47.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.16%, an increase of 61.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 21,660K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 54.41% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,630K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 38.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 53.48% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,305K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,452K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 70.40% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,318K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company.

