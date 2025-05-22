William Blair Initiates Coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.68% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $112.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from its latest reported closing price of $92.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 443MM, a decrease of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.36%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 114,888K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 8,401K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing an increase of 53.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 4,652K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares , representing an increase of 60.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 58.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,732K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 80.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1,167.36% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,399K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 16.54% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,376K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing an increase of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.