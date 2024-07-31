William Blair Initiates Coverage of Applied Therapeutics (APLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Applied Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:APLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.49% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics is $11.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 133.49% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Therapeutics is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLT is 0.69%, an increase of 60.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.96% to 100,609K shares. The put/call ratio of APLT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,564K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares , representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 64.22% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 9,075K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 104.43% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 8,005K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 49.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 209.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,415K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 66.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 6,112K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 41.42% over the last quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

