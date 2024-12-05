William Blair Initiates Coverage of APi Group (APG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of APi Group (NYSE:APG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.21% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for APi Group is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.21% from its latest reported closing price of $38.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for APi Group is 7,014MM, an increase of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.41%, an increase of 25.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 256,156K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 25,711K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,033K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,025K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,740K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 62.75% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,391K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 65.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,841K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,828K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,901K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,577K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 65.75% over the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.