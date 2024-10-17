William Blair Initiates Coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, William Blair initiated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:APLS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.89% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $70.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 150.89% from its latest reported closing price of $27.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 579MM, a decrease of 7.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.22%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 129,491K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,389K shares representing 13.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,058K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 28.43% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,607K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,357K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,089K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,503K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 10.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,048K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares , representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

